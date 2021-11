Cleveland got the revelrous 30 Rock treatment in late October with the return of an in-person Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is now finally available to be viewed by the masses on HBO. This year’s class served as the most gorgeously overstuffed and diverse in the Hall’s history: Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren were recognized as performers; Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron as early influences; LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads for general musical excellence; and Clarence Avant for the creative Ahmet Ertegun Award. (Phew. Now list them all again! Also, would you like to pet a real police horse?)

