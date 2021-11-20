ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver Dream-Pop Group Blonde Diamond Release Their New Single "Red Flags"

Cover picture for the articleVancouver alt-pop group Blonde Diamond shed light on abusive relationships with their new single ‘Red Flags’ out now on all digital streaming platforms. The 2nd single from their debut full-length (out in 2022), 'Red Flags' reads like a cautionary tale, a retrospective of moments leading up to the realization that a...

