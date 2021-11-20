Vancouver Dream-Pop Group Blonde Diamond Release Their New Single "Red Flags"

Growing up just outside of Toronto, Canada, Anna Sofia would perform at her parents’ restaurant and recitals at school, dreaming of moving abroad to be like the artist’s she admired, from Sir Elton John to Tyler the Creator. Now at 18, Anna Sofia has accrued millions of streams and a legion of dedicated fans for one reason: she’s honest. The singer-songwriter and multiinstrumentalist’s music represents an artist living in the moment, reflecting on life and navigating the drama of becoming an adult–with sophisticated, experimental and theatrical tunes free from pretense and bullshit, singing directly from the heart of the Gen Z experience. “I don’t have a message. It’s just real life,” she admits. “My goal is to be a source of comfort, safety and empowerment for my audience. I hope my music can be a tool people can use to help them find strength when they need it, and just feel comfortable in their own skin. I love performing so much because I kinda forget about reality for a bit and it’s just me and the fans, and we party our heads off!!! That connection is everything to me. I’m so happy that live shows are coming back... I just wanna spread love and support everywhere”

