This week’s Time Capsule looks at a meteor, a giant rat, D.B. Cooper and The General. The Thursday, Nov. 24, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal carried a report from the Mt. Calvary correspondent on the front page. The report stated that Mr. Hunt, who lived on the Cook James place, saw a meteor fall the week before during a rainstorm, between his home and that of George Smith. The correspondent said Hunt was the only witness to whatever hit the telephone line between the two homes. Whether lighting or a meteor, the culprit did considerable damage to the line, burning the wire from the house and knocking out a plank before "bursting off" one of the pillows inside the home.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO