The Checkers started strong in their long-awaited return home, but a late rally from the visiting Penguins tripped up Charlotte in an overtime loss. Deadlocked after 60 minutes of play, the contest was decided in a wild overtime period that saw a slew of chances for both sides - though it was the Penguins who outshot the home team 6-1 over the near five minutes. Joey Daccord stood on his head multiple times throughout the overtime, shutting down several top-tier chances from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but the visitors were finally able to break through with just 20 seconds left, lighting the lamp and earning two points for the Penguins.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO