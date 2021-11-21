Tigers' mentality leads to state crown

Southern Columbia senior Evelyn Cook slides to win the ball Saturday during the Tigers’ state final win over Greensburg Central Catholic.

HERSHEY — Southern Columbia plays girls soccer as if it physically pains the Tigers when they don’t have the ball.

Whether it’s taking the ball from an opponent, sprinting 40 yards to track down a loose ball, or simply jumping higher than the opposition to get the first touch on the ball, the Tigers feel the ball belongs to them.

That’s been on display throughout Southern Columbia’s playoff run, and the Tigers certainly brought that mentality with them to HersheyPark Stadium for Saturday’s 4-0 state final win over Greensburg Central Catholic.

“Our team isn’t one that lays back and takes our foot off the pedal,” Southern Columbia senior Cassidy Savitski said. “We kept it down the whole time, and worked so hard to seal another state championship.”

That mentality showed up early against the Centurions. Evelyn Cook popped a lead pass to Loren Gehret early in the game. Gehret ran past a Greensburg Central Catholic defender, and beat the Centurions goalkeeper to the bouncing ball, and headed into the goal for a 1-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game.

Late in the first half, Savitski chased down a bad pass that was about to roll over the end line for a Greensburg Central Catholic goal kick. Savitski’s pressure made the Centurion defender kick the ball out of bounds for a Southern Columbia throw-in.

“This is the last game I have with all my best friends, this is the last time I’ll play soccer on a stage like this, and I just wanted to make every second count,” Savitski said. “We were all working our butts off all game, no matter what the score, and cherishing every moment.”

Then during a second-half stretch, Cook sprinted 20 yards to win the ball, had her pass intercepted and ran 20 yards the other way to slide and win the ball back.

“We’re conditioned,” Cook said with a laugh. “In the postseason, we know it’s win-or-go-home, and we didn’t want to end on a bad note. I was tracking down whatever ball I could.”

Seeing team leaders working for every ball has rubbed off on the other players, as well.

“Honestly, when I see the seniors going, I’m like, ‘If they’re doing it, I can do it,’” junior Sophie Shadle said.

Even when the Tigers emptied their bench with a 4-0 lead, everyone who entered the game in a white jersey was sprinting after loose balls, pressuring the Centurions any time they had the ball.

“Never stop working — that’s one of the things I learned from the (seniors),” Gehret said. “If you work hard on the field, you’ll get a good outcome from it.”

That hard work on the field definitely gave the Tigers a good outcome — their second straight state title.

“Our team is known for working our butts off and never giving up,” Savitski said.