Real Estate

Remote $100K Colorado Log Cabin is a Rare and Rugged Find

By Kelsey Nistel
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 3 days ago
Affordable real estate can be tough to come by in Colorado, so this log cabin recently listed for...

Comments / 9

Peering
3d ago

This property was sold months ago for $110,000.00 what’s the point of this article?

8
DJ
3d ago

Gotta watch these real estate articles - most often the properties sold within a few hours…

6
State
Colorado State
For Sale By Owner Listings Mostly Used By Rural And Low-Income Sellers

A new report from Zillow found that “For Sale By Owner” listings made up just 4-6% of all monthly listings nationwide and that they are mostly used by rural and low-income sellers. The report revealed that roughly 63,000 homes for sale in September 2021 were For Sale By Owner listings....
REAL ESTATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

$9 Million Colorado Home Has Professional Recording Studio

There is history in the walls of this Placerville home. Just northwest of Telluride, you will find this one-of-a-kind home that has created music that you have probably heard. This five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom, 11,672 square foot home on 90 acres is nothing short of a musical mountain retreat. According to Realtor, the music studio named "Studio in the Clouds" is world-class and acoustically perfect. In addition to the professional recording studio, there is also a live performance studio, sound room, and musician's apartment.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Castle Inspired by Biltmore Estate Sells for $9.5 Million

A massive hillside castle in Evergreen, Colorado, that was inspired by George Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, has changed hands for $9.5 million, a record price for the small, affluent town. The 35-acre property was last listed for $11.99 million with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in December 2020,...
REAL ESTATE
Economy
Real Estate
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

$2.5 Million Grand Junction Home on Nearly 20 Acres For Sale

This $2.5 million Grand Junction home sits on nearly 20 acres and is within walking distance of the Colorado National Monument. There are four bedrooms and six bedrooms inside of the Grand Junction home pictured in the gallery below, which is described as 'an incredible mountain contemporary home' in the listing. The house is massive and has over 3,600 square feet of living space.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Prairie dogs, be warned: New killers on the loose in Colorado

Members of some Colorado prairie dog colonies should be worried about a new killer that's coming to town. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a number of black-footed ferrets are being released into multiple prairie dog colonies around the state. Also called the polecat or the prairie dog hunter, approximately 90 percent of a black-footed ferret's diet consists of prairie dogs.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

