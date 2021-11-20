ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
question is-is there a team as good as the Lebron-Kyrie-Love Cavs to challenge?

 5 days ago

You must be registered and logged in to post. Please select an option:. Bogut was a #1 pick. Even though SAS says Owl is a better player he isn't close. SAS bringbaknellie 2021-11-19 23:38:39 (131 views) Wiseman is not as good as...

The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce Says Celtics Need To Build Around Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Instead Of Separate Them: "I Truly Believe It’s About Putting The Right Pieces Around Your Great Players. They’ve Proven They Can Be All-Stars In This League."

The Boston Celtics have a terrific duo for the present and the future. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are expected to lead this franchise for many years to come and win a couple of championships for the Greens. They've been close to making it to the Finals in recent years,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On People Calling Him A 'Hater': "It's Not That I’m A Hater. It’s Just That I Have Seen Real Greatness. If You Not Equal Or Above That, You Get No Props From Me.”

Shaquille O'Neal does not mince words when speaking about basketball, and that certainly leads to a ton of headlines. Regardless, he remains one of the most loved basketball players because of his entertaining personality. Over the years, individuals have come at Big Diesel for his takes on several topics surrounding...
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA

