Official Rules

Hobbies

Parents Magazine
 3 days ago

www.parents.com

Bay News 9

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday's deadline set by President Joe Biden.
click orlando

National Audubon Society

Ending Uncertainty Over Clean Water Rules Will Put Biden Officials to the Test

Half a century ago, Congress set loose a torrent of confusion when it wrote the Clean Water Act to protect the “waters of the United States.” Lobbyists and lawyers have fought ever since over the phrase, often dubbed WOTUS. Its meaning seems grade-school simple but quickly grows as murky as a backwoods swamp. Into these perilous waters the Biden administration wades.
wymt.com

Ex-mine official says he was told to cheat coal dust rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Kentucky have ended their case against four former coal company executives. A former safety director testified Monday about how he attempted to cheat underground safety rules. The former Armstrong Coal officials are accused of ordering workers to skirt dust sampling regulations. Ron Ivy,...
Modern Healthcare

CMS final rule officially delays best price requirement for drugmakers

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday gave drugmakers six more months to comply with the Trump-era regulation requiring them to calculate the "best price" for drugs under Medicaid's drug rebate program using discounts they offer patients. The new final rule will officially delay best prices reporting from...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Republic Monitor

Monthly Stimulus Checks To Start in January 2022, Here’s How To Claim Your Payment

President Joe Biden believes that there is no more excellent economic engine than the American people’s ability to work hard and think creatively. For far too long, the economy had benefited wealthy individuals while failing to help those with fewer means. As President, Joe Biden vowed to restore the middle class as the backbone of the American economy, according to the White House.
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
