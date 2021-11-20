ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2018 Ruby Red Lincoln MKX Reserve

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean CARFAX. Ruby Red 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD...

2018 Ruby Red Ford Expedition Max XLT

Clean CARFAX. Ruby Red 2018 Ford Expedition Max XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8919 miles below market average!. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with...
2019 White Platinum Lincoln MKC Standard

Clean CARFAX. White Platinum 2019 Lincoln MKC Standard AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2013 Lincoln Navigator Base

CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Lincoln Navigator 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV 4WD, Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you are looking for a luxurious family hauler with the...
2020 Black Lincoln Aviator Black Label

Clean CARFAX. Black 2020 Lincoln Aviator Black Label AWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2021 Oxford White Ford F-150 XL

Oxford White 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
2015 Magnetic Metallic Ford F-250SD XL

Gray 2015 Ford F-250SD XL 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Strong towing and payload capacities; wide range of equipment levels and...
2013 Tempest Blue Metallic Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0

Blue 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0 FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged DIESEL. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2021 Cactus Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend

Cactus Gray 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Lincoln Nautilus Review

Opt for the Nautilus Reserve: it offers lots of desirable features and the potential of the 335-hp turbo V-6. The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus takes a yacht-rock tack to smooth interstate sailing. What kind of car is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Nautilus crossover SUV...
2018 Gunmetal Metallic Honda CR-V EX-L

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
2013 Gray Honda Civic LX

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
2014 Crystal White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-5 Touring

Crystal White Pearl Mica 2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+ * 2014 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and...
2014 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 2500 Tradesman

Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Manual Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re a longtime devotee of Ram HD trucks and it’s time to trade...
2022 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Accord Sedan Sport

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric w/Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Machine-Finished Alloy w/Black Inserts.
2014 Pearl White Nissan Altima 2.5 SL

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
2015 White Toyota Camry

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 31112 miles below market average! 25/35 City/Highway MPG. * 2015 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars * 2015 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2015 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2015 KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars * 2015 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.
2022 White Lincoln Aviator Reserve

Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $1000 - Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
2021 Gray Lincoln Nautilus Reserve

Asher Gray 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Lincoln Corsair Review

SUV-ish Not sporty like RDX or X3. The Grand Touring promises electric miles and perhaps tax credits, too, but beware dealers who want to mark it up due to scarce availability. The 2022 Lincoln Corsair dresses for success, with great infotainment, a quiet cabin, and a plug-in hybrid edition. What...
