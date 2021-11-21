Notebook: Shakir surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in likely final home game on The Blue

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the Tigers’ 24-23 overtime victory over Florida:. “Just so proud of our team, our seniors, our fans, our student section was unbelievable, the band. Just the fight. That’s a good old fashioned SEC football game right there. Both defenses playing really well. Both lines of scrimmage were a war every play. Really fortunate that Tyler Badie really came on for us strong in the third and fourth quarter. He actually called the pass to Niko (Hea). He told me they were yelling screen. He said (to) call, ‘Burn.’ I was like ‘No, that’s a crazy idea.’ I was like, ‘Nah, that’s probably a pretty good idea. Called it, hits for a touchdown. He puts us on his back for the last two plays. Really proud of Tyler.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO