Boise, ID

Notebook: Shakir surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in likely final home game on The Blue

By B.J. RAINS bjrains@idahopress.com
 3 days ago
BOISE — Khalil Shakir made a little history in what will likely be his final home game on The Blue. The Boise State senior wide receiver had seven catches for 116 yards in Saturday’s 37-0 win over New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium to give him 1,043 receiving yards on the...

