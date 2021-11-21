3100 N Leisure World Boulevard , #415

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Friday December 10, 2021 & ends Wednesday December 15, 2021 at 1:00pm. Spacious two unit home conveniently located in the "Columbia Heights" neighborhood of Northwest, DC with open floor plan and 3 car parking pad. Gut renovation of the home from the framing up was completed in 2010.Rental information: Gross Scheduled Monthly Rent of $7,790Gross Scheduled Annual Rent of $93,480Both leases expire in May of 2022. Main Unit: Open floorplan including large entrance foyer, living room with a fireplace, dining room with fireplace, powder room, and an large kitchen that leads to a deck. Entrances on both front and rear of the property. 1st floor layout: Entry foyer, living room, dining room, half bath and a eat in kitchen.2nd floor layout: Suite bedroom with full bath and porch, two more bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and a laundry area.3rd floor layout: Suite bedroom with full bath, utility closet, two more bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom.Lower Level: 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen and living room with entrance in the rear of the property.Rear Yard: Three car parking padUtilities: All mechanicals are electric.+G- The lower level has a HVAC system with a heat pump. Electric hot water heater. 200 amp electric service.+G- The first level and third level has their own HVAC system with a heat pump. Hot water is solar powered with an electric back up system. 200 amp electric service.+G- The property has public water and sewer.+G- The property has 2 electric meters.
Comments / 0