1541 Windemere

No homeowner's association with plenty of driveway parking (7 vehicles). This home previously was used as a business center. The home has 2 front entrances, one can be used as a reception area. The main level features a large living room, dining room, and kitchen with a bay window. The family room has a fireplace and sliding glass door which connects to a covered rear porch. Also on the main level is a powder room and laundry room. The garage was converted to a finished office space with insolated entry glass doors and a fireplace. The second level has a spacious owner's bedroom, walk-in closet, and bathroom with a shower and separate bathtub. The 3 secondary bedrooms are spacious and serviced by a hallway bathroom. The backyard is large, fenced and beautifully landscaped. The rear covered screened porch and separate deck make the back yard perfect for entertaining. This is a great location close to Interstate 95 exits and one block away from Montclair and Waterway Drive. Several commuting options are within a few miles of this home.In 2019, installed new crawl space Fast Drain System at more than $25,000. A new roof with 30-year architectural shingles was installed along with new sky windows and attire air circulation Stairs were also upgraded from carpet to solid wood. The upstairs flooring was upgraded from carpet to luxury vinyl planks. New paint was added to upstairs walls, and some down stair wall and ceilings. 2020: New refrigerator and built in microwave in kitchen.2021: Fully fenced by installing new 5+GG black aluminum fence with 16+GG commercial grade double door in front yard; New granite countertop in kitchen, new lighting fixtures down stairs, installed one new toilet, and the rear deck was refurbished in September.Both Comcast and Verizon fiber optic are readily available. Verizon 100/100 is currently used. But the previous owner used both and Comcast was used for business only (hook ups are still available).Electric service: 2 electric boxes but the small one is a sub, main one is 200AMPElectric hot water tank: 50 gallons Rheem 2018 performance model.Heat and air conditioning: Electric, Trane XR heat pump 2017 model and air handler plus thermostat in 2017. Propane for 2 gas fireplaces.All double pane windows; Anderson French doors down stairs in business areas.Kitchen appliances are newer models. The refrigerator and microwave are one year old, GE electric flat radiant surface stove top and range oven with a newer Bosch dish washer.Front yard RV/ Motor home parking and 220V power supply outlets.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO