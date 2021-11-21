ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2564 Grayton Lane

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article***2 HOUR NOTICE***Schedule online*** Beautiful & Spacious townhome 2350 square feet of open living space, perfect home or investment property. Three finished levels, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops and center island. Separate dining...

2415 Warm Spring Way

Gorgeous Townhome in The Courts of Piney Orchard. 3 Bedrooms-2 full baths-2 half Baths-Updated Unit-New Roof-Newer Furnace & A/C-New Kitchen Appliances-New Washer & Dryer-Freshly Painted throughout-Deck off Dining Area-Rec Room with Fireplace-Large Fenced Back Yard-FFB Charges Paid in Full! Convenient to Waugh Chapel Shopping, Baltimore WDC & Fort Meade! Vacant & ready for Quick Occupancy! One Reserved Parking Space #223 in Front of Unit.
8275 Sebring Court

Lovely 3 bedroom rancher with expansive, fully fenced backyard. Fresh paint, new Floors and untouched appliances. Centrally located to Ft. Meade, BWI, Arundel Mills, Severn Run Natural Environment Area and Annapolis Junction. Tremendous opportunity to own a semi-detached home on a large piece of land. Listing courtesy of Century 21...
15108 Cardinal Drive

No homeowner's association with plenty of driveway parking (7 vehicles). This home previously was used as a business center. The home has 2 front entrances, one can be used as a reception area. The main level features a large living room, dining room, and kitchen with a bay window. The family room has a fireplace and sliding glass door which connects to a covered rear porch. Also on the main level is a powder room and laundry room. The garage was converted to a finished office space with insolated entry glass doors and a fireplace. The second level has a spacious owner's bedroom, walk-in closet, and bathroom with a shower and separate bathtub. The 3 secondary bedrooms are spacious and serviced by a hallway bathroom. The backyard is large, fenced and beautifully landscaped. The rear covered screened porch and separate deck make the back yard perfect for entertaining. This is a great location close to Interstate 95 exits and one block away from Montclair and Waterway Drive. Several commuting options are within a few miles of this home.In 2019, installed new crawl space Fast Drain System at more than $25,000. A new roof with 30-year architectural shingles was installed along with new sky windows and attire air circulation Stairs were also upgraded from carpet to solid wood. The upstairs flooring was upgraded from carpet to luxury vinyl planks. New paint was added to upstairs walls, and some down stair wall and ceilings. 2020: New refrigerator and built in microwave in kitchen.2021: Fully fenced by installing new 5+GG black aluminum fence with 16+GG commercial grade double door in front yard; New granite countertop in kitchen, new lighting fixtures down stairs, installed one new toilet, and the rear deck was refurbished in September.Both Comcast and Verizon fiber optic are readily available. Verizon 100/100 is currently used. But the previous owner used both and Comcast was used for business only (hook ups are still available).Electric service: 2 electric boxes but the small one is a sub, main one is 200AMPElectric hot water tank: 50 gallons Rheem 2018 performance model.Heat and air conditioning: Electric, Trane XR heat pump 2017 model and air handler plus thermostat in 2017. Propane for 2 gas fireplaces.All double pane windows; Anderson French doors down stairs in business areas.Kitchen appliances are newer models. The refrigerator and microwave are one year old, GE electric flat radiant surface stove top and range oven with a newer Bosch dish washer.Front yard RV/ Motor home parking and 220V power supply outlets.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Living Space#Appliance#Grayton#I95#Samson Properties#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
1263 Seminole Drive

This two bedroom end unit is conveniently located near major commuter routes and only minutes from Annapolis. The gleaming hardwood floors catch your eye as you walk in to this beautifully updated home. You will love cooking in this spacious kitchen which has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. Sliding glass doors off of the family room lead to the deck where you can spend time grillin or chillin. The upper level consists of 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is access to the bathroom from the primary bedroom and the hallway. Sellers just recently added an egress window in the basement so you could easily add a 3rd bedroom and there is even a rough in for a full bath. Or use your imagination, perhaps you would rather have a workout room, a theater room, an office, man/woman cave, play room, or a game room- the possibilities are endless. The Community offers a playground, tennis courts and basketball courts. Memberships are available at nearby Bay Hills Golf Club and Bay Hills Swim Club. Did I mention that Broadneck Elementary is a National Blue Ribbon School! Now it is time to schedule that appointment to see 1263 Seminole Dr.
REAL ESTATE
1772 Tiger Lily Circle

Location! Location. Come see this move-in ready 3 level townhome style condo with easy access to commuter lots, I 95 and the VRE. Close to the quaint historic town of Occoquan, regional parks and the Workhouse Arts Center. The home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bath, a large finished walk-out basement and an eat-in kitchen. Home was recently updated with granite countertops, newer appliances, fresh paint and new carpet, roof about 5 years old. It backs to woods, has 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking. Neighborhood is well maintained, has a tot lot and feeds into Occoquan Elementary School, one of the area's most highly rated schools. Home Warranty.
OCCOQUAN, VA
25374 Richmond Turnpike

4800 sq ft. Custom Built 5-bedroom, 4 bath home on large 11+acre lot with private pond at rear of the property. Enjoy relaxing in your 22x15 family room with attractive features such as wainscoting, fireplace, duel ceiling fans and vaulted ceiling. Large eat-in kitchen with serving bar. Large 23x17 master bedroom with trey ceiling, decorative molding, private bath featuring a garden tub, shower and huge double closets. Fully finished walk-out basement with a 29x27 recreation room with fireplace as well as three additional finished rooms. Including a safe room vault. Nice kitchenette located next to the rec room for entertaining guess. Large 26x18 workout-craft room and second 19x16 master suite with full bath. Enjoy swimming in your very own heated inground pool with hot tub. Enclosed with vinyl fencing & concrete deck. A small stocked pond is nestled in the rear of the property for more enjoyment. Private shooting range in rear of property. This home is truly one of a kind and has too many features to list all. Priced to sell fast. A Must See Home!! Call us or your agent to set up a private showing.
REAL ESTATE
5107 Boydell Avenue

This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the entry level. Beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dining room. New carpet in the basement and a newly renovated bathroom. Nestle in between the Capital Beltway and the DC Line. This home is minutes away from the National Harbor, Reagan National Airport, and (1) exit away from Old Town Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
11756 Dawkins Ridge Lane

Absolutely one of the most gorgeous town homes in the area. Immaculate and move in ready! All freshly painted in the neutral color of Edgecombe Gray and white trim. Brand new plush carpeting on upper and lower levels plus Hardwood Floors on main level. Walk into the large living room and dining room. Kitchen with unique granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, pantry and center island. Eat in breakfast nook leads to deck overlooking the rear yard. Upper level features the Primary Suite with walk in closet and entry into the huge Primary bathroom. Two more bedrooms plus the Hall Bath and the laundry area completed this floor. Lower level offers new carpet and tons of space plus a possible 4th bedroom or den and full Bathroom! Walk Out to fully fenced rear yard. Playset and sheds will convey. Property is ready for immediate occupancy! Hurry, or you will miss out on this fabulous home. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY NOV 27 FROM 12-3. Offers reviewed as received and deadline for offers are Monday at 9PM.
REAL ESTATE
9551 Weshurst Lane

Luxury Townhome located in Upper Marlboro Maryland's distinguished Westphalia Row Community. This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home includes a spacious Bedroom and Full Bath on its Entry Level; Owner's Suite with built-in Fireplace, Double WICs, Ensuite Bath with Jacuzzi Bathtub and separate Spa Shower, as well as Tray Ceiling adorned with Ceiling Fan and light fixture.Gourmet Chef's Kitchen features marble counters and includes SOTA appliances with 5-burner gas range, Double Wall Convection Ovens, oversized Refrigerator, and built-in wine rack with desk. All bedrooms include closet organization system, overhead lights and ceiling fans. All bathrooms feature custom tile finishes.Community offers a Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Outdoor Swimming Pool, and Playground. Located in the heart of Upper Marlboro nearby all of the city's conveniences and just minutes from the Capital Beltway, Washington, D.C., Annapolis, and Baltimore.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
1900 Grinnalds Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 12/15 @10:00 am. Ends 12/17 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Morrell Park area. MINUTES to Morrell Park Community Center, Desoto Park, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, and the numerous destinations along Washington Blvd. Easy access to Major Traffic Artery I-95. Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
1148 Braddock Road

LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING LAVALE HAS TO OFFER - THIS NICE TWO STORY HOME FEATURES A NICE OAK KIT - KIT LEVEL LAUNDRY RM - FORMAL DIN RM - FULL BSMT - HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT - AMPLE OFF ST PARKING WITH A LG GARAGE AREA - SITUATED ON .29 ACRE WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-68 - RESTAURANTS - SHOPPING AND MARKETS - THIS WILL SELL QUICKLY - DO NOT DELAY.
POTOMAC, VA
660 Boxwood Drive

Well-maintained townhome located in Roberts Field features easy to maintain laminate flooring, crown moldings, and chair rail trim. Step inside this home offering a front kitchen with a box bay window breakfast area, plenty of counter and prep space, raised panel white cabinetry, white appliances, and a pass-through window to the open dining room. An abundance of natural light shines in the living room with glass sliders stepping to the party deck and backyard. Adding more livability is the finished lower level highlighted by a family room, bonus area, and loads of storage. Everything you need within easy reach including shopping, dining, commuter routes and both the Baltimore +GG Washington metro areas. Welcome to new memories!
REAL ESTATE
3165 Old Elk Neck Road

Ready for the new owner 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom Bi-level with detached oversized garage located on 1.52Acres, 3 bedrooms on upper level, Kitchen, Living room, Eat in Kitchen stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Double French beveled glass doors leading to screened in porch with access steps to side yard. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, large family room, laundry room.
237 Garrett A Morgan Boulevard

QUICK MOVE IN Clarendon at Summerfield! SPRING 2022 MOVE-IN! Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many custom options, it+GGs sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, a full bedroom, walk in closet and full bathroom. On the main level and you+GGll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan with a spacious family room. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own ensuite bathroom. Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
3420 Gunther Way

Welcome to 3420 Gunther Way! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, end-unit rowhome is one of a kind and offers over 2500 SF of living space, is 16 feet wide and boasts 9-foot ceilings throughout. Parking is a breeze with a one-car garage PLUS a rear parking pad! The front garage leads directly into the house and guests can enter from the front door hallway that leads to a large foyer equipped with a coat closet. This level also offers a bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, a full closet and a rear exit leading to the parking pad. Upstairs offers an open concept floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a good-sized pantry, plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast area and an exit to a large deck - perfect for easy entertaining! The living room has gorgeous custom built-ins with room for a 70-inch TV. The light filled dining area and half bath is also on this level. Upstairs leads you to 2 bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The primary bedroom is HUGE featuring three custom closets; a ceiling fan and en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, a jetted tub and a separate standing shower with body jets. The second bedroom has a ceiling fan, custom closet and another en-suite full bathroom with a jetted tub and an oversized linen closet. The laundry room with front loading washer and dryer completes this level. An additional flight up takes you to a wet bar and outside to a rooftop deck with sweeping city views! The home has beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Recent updates include a new water heater (12/2020), new Trex decking on lower deck (2021); new top-down/bottom-up window treatments on almost ALL 27 WINDOWS, new fixtures throughout and SO MUCH MORE! This home truly makes city living easy. Schedule your showing today! See home features/updates page.
HOME & GARDEN
2503 Halcyon Avenue

Tastefully updated home in the Lauraville community. Owner has made a ton of upgrades to this property within the last year! Exterior renovations include updated flashing, gutter system, vinyl siding, 11 replaced windows, new front porch & wrapped crawl space. Updated carpeting, renovated kitchen, update HVAC and water heater. Driveway on the side of the home and parking spaces out back make it easy to pull right in!
13502 Forest Glen Road

3BR/2BA in sought after Marumsco Village with huge backyard! Enjoy the multiple deck and patio areas by the pool, while grilling on the custom-built brick grill! In the winter, come in and warm up by the woodstove in the family room or by the gas logs in the kitchen. Main level living with two BRs & one BA on main level. Large light-filled kitchen & living room on the main level as well. Finished walkout basement with family room, a bedroom and a full bath. Unfinished area provides for a large laundry room and spacious storage room. Rear deck off kitchen with views of this private backyard retreat.
7530 Lange Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday December 11, 2021 & ends Thursday December 16 at 12:00pm. Fully Occupied Duplex! End-of-Row Brick Townhouse in the "Dundalk" Neighborhood of Baltimore County. Unit 1 is on the main level; Unit 2 is on the upper level. Both units have wood type floors, and tile floors in the kitchens. There are separate electric and gas meters for each apartment. The property has a nice size yard, and both the front and backyard are fenced-in. There is an awning over the patios in both the front of the house and the back of the house. Also there are 6-awnings over the upper level windows. Gross monthly rent of $1,950 Apartment A: Includes a living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and eat-in kitchen. Currently rented for $1,050/monthly. Apartment B: Includes a living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and eat-in kitchen. Per the seller: Currently rented for $900/monthly. Long term tenant with no lease. Lower level: is currently common area, with a separate entrance. There is open space that includes 2-forced hot air heating units, 2-gas hot water heaters, 2-electric panels, 2-gas meters, laundry area, and a sump pump. There is a walk-up from the basement to the backyard. Location: The property is located near I-695, Merritt Blvd. & North Point Blvd. There is plenty of shopping nearby including Eastpoint Mall, Merritt Park Shopping Center, North Point Plaza Flea Market, Walmart, Giant Food, Home Depot and many nearby restaurants. Several parks are nearby including Bear Creek Park, Charlesmont Park, North Point Village Park & Inverness Park.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
0 Pine Grove Rd

Would you like to live on the water?? Own your own piece of the Island. This lot is at the mouth of the Potomac River with 3 sides of the water. The previous home and dock were demolished for you to build your own dream home. Either year-round living or 3 season cottage. add your own dock for all your play toys and quiet times. Enjoy the morning Sunrises and sunsets. Priced to go. Please refer to the Document section for information on requirements.
POTOMAC, VA

