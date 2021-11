The Australian dollar went back and forth on Tuesday as we continue to see this market as one that favors the downside, but we may be a little overdone in the short term. Because of this, do not be surprised at all to see some type of bounce, but that bounce for me will be a nice selling opportunity. The Aussie dollar will continue to suffer at the hands of the greenback, because the greenback is outperforming almost everything. The Aussie dollar will not be any different, especially as it is so highly tied to the commodity markets, which are all over the place right now.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO