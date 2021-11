It was the same old story. And Creighton had the right author. The Bluejays blitzed the Nebraska men's basketball team in the game's first 10 minutes with the kind of run that has become commonplace for them in this series, then withstood a rousing Husker charge to end the half before keeping NU at arm's length the rest of the way in a 77-69 victory Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO