My earliest memories of chestnuts go back to my childhood, back to my days at Genesee Street school. The original one. There were three or four huge chestnut trees near the building, and during the fall season you could seldom get away without being hit by half a dozen chestnuts thrown by other kids or falling from a tree. It wasn’t bad while the green husks were on, but when you got hit by the bare chestnut, you knew it.

AUBURN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO