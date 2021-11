The Utah Jazz dropped their 4th game in the last 8 days tonight, falling 111-105 to the Miami Heat at home. Don’t let the relatively close score fool you, the Jazz were getting blown out for a good chunk of the game and didn’t whittle Miami’s lead down until it was too late to matter anyway. The Heat didn’t even have their best player in the lineup tonight, as Jimmy Butler sat with injury, which made the loss all the more painful. Utah just has not been playing good basketball for quite awhile now, and if things continue like this for much longer changes will likely need to be made.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO