ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached – Umma Party head

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan’s military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters....

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Mali delays talks that could decide post-coup election date

BAMAKO (Reuters) – National reform consultations in Mali that were scheduled for December have been postponed to an unspecified date, organisers said on Monday, likely further delaying a much-anticipated decision on the calendar for post-coup elections. The interim government, which took power following a military overthrow in August 2020, signalled...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Abdalla Hamdok Reinstated as Sudan’s Prime Minister Following House Arrest, Signs Several Agreements With Military Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Sudanese protesters flocked to the Presidential Palace in Khartoum after Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated as the prime minister of the current transitional government in the country. However, reports are claiming that Hamdok was forced to make a deal with military chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan so that the former officers detained...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
kelo.com

U.N. relocating staff families from Ethiopia due to security

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations is “temporarily relocating” families of international staff from Ethiopia due to the security situation, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that U.N. personnel would remain in the country. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, keeping in mind...
WORLD
kelo.com

Ethiopian leader delegates duties to deputy to go to war’s front lines

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war effort from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will take charge of routine government business in his absence. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu detailed the transfer of...
POLITICS
AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. The Security Council recently split over whether to reconfigure the leadership of the global body's political mission in Libya, with several members calling for the envoy's post to be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Military Rule#Burma#Detainees#Khartoum#Reuters#The Umma Party#The Sovereign Council
AFP

Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid

Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, to run in next month's presidential election. Wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, Seif al-Islam, who registered to run on November 14, was among 25 candidates whose bids have been rejected, the HNEC commission said in a statement. It said it rejected the 25 on legal grounds as well as based on information from officials including the public prosecutor, a police chief and the head of the passports and citizenship department. In a surprise announcement, Seif, whose whereabouts had been kept secret for several months, became the first heavyweight candidate to sign up for the election race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Ethiopia PM reaches front line to fight rebels: state media

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the northernmost Tigray region, state-affiliated media said Wednesday. It was not clear where exactly Abiy, a former radio operator in the military who rose to lieutenant-colonel, had deployed, and state media did not broadcast images of him in the field. 
POLITICS
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
kelo.com

Turkish trial in Khashoggi killing “nearing deadlock” -journalism watchdog

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – A Turkish court resumed a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday, as a journalism watchdog described the case as “nearing deadlock” and said the hearing needed to include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role. Khashoggi, a critic of Prince Mohammed, was...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Fractures and government power blamed for Venezuela opposition defeat

The disastrous results suffered by Venezuela's fractured opposition in Sunday's regional elections were largely self-inflicted, analysts told AFP, as President Nicolas Maduro's party almost swept the board of state governors. Quite a few states were lost due to division and the failure to recognize emerging leaders," columnist and university professor Pedro Benitez told AFP. It was the first election contested by the opposition in more than three years, having boycotted previous presidential (2018) and parliamentary (2020) votes.
POLITICS
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
AFP

Emirati general accused of torture up for Interpol top role

Interpol may on Thursday find itself with a new president, an Emirati general accused of torture, adding to concerns the global police agency risks being co-opted by repressive regimes. That follows years of generous funding for the Lyon, France-based body by the Emirati regime and accusations that Interpol's system of so-called "red notices" for wanted suspects has been abused to persecute political dissidents.
WORLD
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy