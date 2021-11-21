Recap: Spirit comeback effort falls short in Owen Sound

FREMONT, Neb. – The (RV) Northwestern College men’s basketball team (7-1, 1-1 GPAC) fell for the first time this season on the road in a Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) clash against a red-hot from deep Warriors squad of Midland University (6-3, 1-2 GPAC), 77-66. The Warriors came out on fire in the first half, seemingly unable to miss from deep as they made 12 3-pointers in the first half alone. The first four made field goals by Midland were all from deep, allowing them to jump out to an early 12-2 lead. While the Warriors couldn’t miss from deep, the Raiders couldn’t get anything to fall shooting 2-for-17 from deep and 35.5% from the floor. Trailing by as many as 22 points in the first half, the Raiders trailed 47-26 at the break. Matt Onken (R-So., Marshall, Minn./Marshall) led the team with seven points.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO