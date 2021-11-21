ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Spirit comeback effort falls short in Owen Sound

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Sound, ON – The Saginaw Spirit nearly mounted a four-goal comeback on consecutive nights, but was not meant to be Saturday night in Owen Sound as they fell to the Attack, 6-3. Buffalo Sabres prospect Josh Bloom continued his strong play with two more goals for 12 on the season....

