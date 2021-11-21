ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Burial of Jesus

By Samuel Abbate Faith
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(One Perfect Life Chapters 194-196) The events following Jesus crucifixion were miraculous and fulfilled prophecies. The curtain that separated the Holy of Holies from the rest of the temple was 4 inches thick and 45 feet high. This curtain was torn at Jesus death from top to bottom (Matthew 27:51). No...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 3

Related
penbaypilot.com

Interpreting Prophetic Revelation (Prophecy)

Here is the Zoom link to November 11th “Gift of prophecy prophetic training” called “Interpreting Prophecy” https://vimeo.com/646039225 followed by some tidbits below that we covered during the session. You can also view this and other recorded sessions by going to the Gift of Prophecy FB page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/268569051289784. Part 1:...
RELIGION
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

The End is Near

The Thanksgiving holiday reminds us that this year is very near to coming to an end. In fact, in the Christian liturgical calendar, the 2021 church year actually begins right now with the first week of Advent, the season of the four weeks before Christmas. This calendar is a cycle of scripture readings for worship services that begins with anticipating the birth of the savior in Advent, welcoming him in the Christmas season, following his teachings and ministry, preparing for his death and resurrection in Lent, celebrating these events in the Easter/Pentecost season, and ending with the ultimate victory of Christ as king of the universe.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Prayer for Strength

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”—Mark 10:27 (NIV) Sometimes obstacles seem so large that you might feel defeated, but God promises that because of Him, you have the power of His strength. With Him by your side, you can triumph over even the toughest problems.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#The Gospel Of Mark#Pilate#Messiah
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
RELIGION
Tahlequah Daily Press

Weeky Witness 11-4-21: Jesus is coming for his bride

To our beloved readers: Peace, grace, comfort and love in Jesus Christ our Lord. My heart is focused on the soon return of our Lord and king. In the gospel of Matthew 24:44 NIV, we read: “So you also must be ready, because the son of man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
RELIGION
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Surrender yourself to God

People struggle with contentment because we are always looking for explanations for why things happen in our lives. God does not tell us why most things happen, and that can frustrate us. “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7) Sometimes God does...
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do. “You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22) That is ridiculous. But...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

6 Bible Verses to Help You Pray Through Your Fears

As I recovered from heart surgery this summer, I was surprised by how fears—unwanted, uninvited fears—would haunt me. What if I had to go back to the hospital? What if I wouldn’t get back to my usual self? What if I’d never find peace of mind again?. It’s all very...
RELIGION
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

Three Comings of Christ Prepare Us for Advent

Many years ago, in the context of a high school religion class, a very wise Benedictine nun gave me a template for understanding Advent that I’ve never forgotten. It is simply that Advent calls to mind three “comings” of Christ: the first in history, the second now, and the third at the end of time. Meditating upon each of these is a helpful preparation for the holy season upon which we are embarking.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy