As Iowa employers struggle to fill jobs, the state’s long-term population trends are not encouraging, leaders of two statewide business groups told a state panel Tuesday. “Every manufacturer we talk to, whether they're in Waverly or Waterloo or Clarinda, they say I can hire 40 people tomorrow,” Nicole Crain of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry told the Empower Rural Iowa Task Force.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO