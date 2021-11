Alex Castro became a starting defender for the Yellowjackets as a freshman and has been a member of the lineup for the past four years. (Photo courtesy of Alex Castro) Alex Castro has been a starting varsity defender for the East Haven girls’ soccer team since her first day of high school. As she continued improving as a defender, Alex found that playing soccer for the Easties boosted her confidence both on and off the field.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO