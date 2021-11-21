BIT BREWERY - Cork N Canvas Iowa

Date Night or Girls night out, come with your friends or come and make new friends! Cork N Canvas Iowa, now painting at Wild Hogs Saloon & Eatery (350 Commercial Dr Walford, Iowa). Purchase tickets online: https://cork-n-canvas-iowa.ticketleap.com/ $30 per person. Classes for adults 18+ Events hosted across the Eastern Iowa area at various neighborhood locations, ensuring one is near you and supporting the communities where you live and work. Show your support as well; enjoy drinks and dinner before or while you paint. Pop in early to have dinner! All your supplies (canvas, paints, brushes and apron) are provided for you. Plus, no experience is necessary, just a thirst for creativity and the passion for a good time. Please note: Events are 18 and over only, events are for adults and will contain adult language and content. Classes are limited in size, please make sure to buy your ticket to make sure you have a spot. Nothing will be mailed, your RSVP is recorded when you purchase your ticket (shipping is just a default setting)

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO