Visual Art

BIT BREWERY - Cork N Canvas Iowa

traveliowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Sunday 2:00 pm , Get your tickets today! Cork N Canvas Iowa, painting at the BIT Brewery, in Central City. Paint, Drink, Repeat! Space is...

www.traveliowa.com

traveliowa.com

Wild Hogs Saloon & Eatery - Cork 'N' Canvas Iowa

Date Night or Girls night out, come with your friends or come and make new friends! Cork N Canvas Iowa, now painting at Wild Hogs Saloon & Eatery (350 Commercial Dr Walford, Iowa). Purchase tickets online: https://cork-n-canvas-iowa.ticketleap.com/ $30 per person. Classes for adults 18+ Events hosted across the Eastern Iowa area at various neighborhood locations, ensuring one is near you and supporting the communities where you live and work. Show your support as well; enjoy drinks and dinner before or while you paint. Pop in early to have dinner! All your supplies (canvas, paints, brushes and apron) are provided for you. Plus, no experience is necessary, just a thirst for creativity and the passion for a good time. Please note: Events are 18 and over only, events are for adults and will contain adult language and content. Classes are limited in size, please make sure to buy your ticket to make sure you have a spot. Nothing will be mailed, your RSVP is recorded when you purchase your ticket (shipping is just a default setting)
traveliowa.com

Kid N Canvas at Collins Rd Hy-Vee - Cork N Canvas Iowa

Kid Gnome- Kid N Canvas classes are for kids about 8 to 16 year olds. Join us at Hy-Vee (279 Collins Rd NE Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402) cafe on Saturday Morning 10 am. $20 per painting, please only 1 painter per ticket. https://cork-n-canvas-iowa.ticketleap.com/ All supplies (canvas, paints, brushes and apron) are provided for you, but please on clothes that are ok to get paint on. Class lasts about 1 to 1.5 hrs, you can shop while the kids paint. Check in at 9:45 am, painting starts at 10 am.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
