It’s nearly time for the annual VR Awards, hosted live in London. You’ll be able to watch this year’s show live on YouTube and in VR. The show kicks off at 6:30pm UK/10:30am PT. You can watch it right here via a YouTube embed below. You’ll also be able to join the show in VR via Altspace by booking a free ticket over on the official website (which is available right up until the start of the stream). This will also include an exclusive in-VR experience that celebrates the history of VR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO