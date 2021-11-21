ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Second Princess Principal Movie: Crown Handler Confirmed to Fall Fall Release

By Edie Perez
asapland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project Princess Principal: Crown Handler will have six films, the first was initially scheduled to premiere in April 2020, however, due to Covid-19 it had to be delayed and ended up being presented this week in Japan, along with this...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Disney+ Confirms Movies Heading To Star Internationally In 2022: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Reimagining ‘Rosaline’, Action Pic ‘The Princess’ & Thriller ‘No Exit’

As part of today’s Disney+ Day, the company has unveiled its slate of 20th Century Studios movies coming to its international channel Star in 2022. The projects will debut on Hulu in the U.S. and Star+ in Latin America. Rosaline is a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the classic love story now told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who in the film is Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever and is directed by Karen Maine. It will premiere on an unspecified date in 2022. Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The Princess is an irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. It stars Joey King as a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. Le-Van Kiet directed the film, which will premiere in summer 2022. Finally, No Exit is a suspense-thriller following Darby Thorne, played by Havana Rose Liu, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. It will premiere in 2022.
MOVIES
95.7 KEZJ

Excellent: Watch Free Movies at Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls

Today was a good day at work because I had quite a few conversations about upcoming movies and movies that are currently in theaters. There really is a lot to be excited about coming out of Hollywood. I was told today that I have to see the new Dune movie in the theater, not at home. I was also told that Marvel's Eternals is really good but if you aren't a big-time Marvel fan you could save some money and wait to stream it at home.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Principal#Leek Cesarshoot Creator#Cesarshoot View#Cesarshoot
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Movie Review: ‘The Harder They Fall’ packs a punch

They’re roughriders, pistol-packing outlaws blasting bullets. The setup for this shoot-’em-up started with the 2013 short film “They Die by Dawn,” the brainchild of Jeymes Samuel, aka “The Bullitts.” He’s a British singer-songwriter, producer, and writer/director who is also the brother of the Grammy Award-winning musician Seal. In the past,...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Harder They Fall star explains Netflix movie's twist ending

The Harder They Fall spoilers follow. Jonathan Majors has revealed the incendiary conclusion to Netflix's The Harder they Fall, hinged on one question. Majors, 32, who stars opposite Idris Elba in the recently released Western, told EW that the twist ending was a matter of "What is fair?" The film,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
asapland.com

Goblin Slayer: Manga will introduce in Mexico

Goblin Slayer: Manga will introduce in Mexico. The publisher Panini Manga Mexico announced that it would publish the Goblin Slayer light novels by Kousuke Kurose this year every month through its official Twitter account. The volumes will be published in 13 × 18 cm dimensions at an individual price of 129.00 Mexican pesos.
COMICS
asapland.com

Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru anime to premiere three new movies starting in 2022

In an online broadcast made for the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru franchise, which is based on a video game series of the same name, a new animation project consisting of 3 new films was announced. The trilogy in question will be titled Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru: Setsugekka. The first film of...
COMICS
asapland.com

Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot: Premiere in May

Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot: Premiere in May. On the official Twitter account for the Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot film project, the second promotional video for the second film, titled Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot: Paladin: Agateram, was posted. The video reveals that the premiere has been dated in Japan for May 8.
MOVIES
asapland.com

The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5 – Review

The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5 – Review. The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 review contains spoilers. If you have not seen the chapters, we recommend you do it and then return to read the review. The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5: Very Good Job. During their first visit to...
COMICS
asapland.com

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood unveils the promo video

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood unveils the promo video. As announced, Bushiroad held a press conference where he revealed the first promotional video, voice cast, production team, and synopsis for the original anime Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood. The video features the opening song titled “Exist”...
COMICS
asapland.com

Doraemon: Nobita’s Little Star Wars is postponed

Doraemon: Nobita’s Little Star Wars is postponed. The official site for the animated feature film Doraemon Movie 41: Nobita’s Little Star Wars (Doraemon the Movie 2021: Nobita’s Space War (Little Star Wars)) announced that the premiere had been postponed indefinitely due to the effects of the pandemic of COVID-19. The film was to be released on March 5, and all early screenings have also been canceled.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Farewell, My Dear Cramer: First Touch postponed

Farewell, My Dear Cramer: First Touch postponed. On the animation project’s official site based on the manga written and illustrated by Naoshi Arakawa, “Farewell, My Dear Cramer.”. It was announced that the premiere of the prequel feature film, “Farewell, My Dear Cramer Movie: First Touch,” which was scheduled in theaters...
COMICS
asapland.com

Shakunetsu Kabaddi: Musical theme released

Shakunetsu Kabaddi: Musical theme released. On the official site for the animated adaptation of the Shakunetsu Kabaddi (Burning Kabaddi) manga, information about the project’s musical themes was revealed. The announcement also announced that the ending article would be released in Japan’s physical formats on April 21. Musical actor and singer...
COMICS
asapland.com

New promotional image for the fifth season of My Hero Academia

On March 27, the fifth season of My Hero Academia and from their website they remind us with a new promotional image illustrated by Yoshihiko Imakoshi, character designer for the anime, and in which we can see classes 1-A and 1-B of the UA in action. This new season will...
COMICS
asapland.com

The 2nd Sailor Moon Eternal movie ends with a continue …

Finally the second film of Sailor Moon Eternal and to the surprise of all the spectators this has concluded with the message “To Be Continued“, And as this could not remain without an explanation, in Oricon They took on the task of finding out and have published a video that was recorded during the exhibition in which the voice actress is asked Kotono Mitsuishi (Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon) about the meaning of this phrase at the end of the movie.
MOVIES
asapland.com

AnimeJapan 2021 event confirmed to be held online

At this point we should no longer be surprised that all event organizers in the world are looking for alternatives to continue carrying out their activities, especially with Covid-19 on us, one of the most logical options is to move the experience online , and it is precisely what the organizing committee of the AnimeJapan for its 2021 edition, confirming it from their social networks.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy