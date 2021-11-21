ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached – Umma Party head

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached...

Sudan PM Hamdok To Return To Govt After Coup: Mediators

Sudan's top military leader and the prime minister he ousted almost a month ago have reached a deal for the premier's return to government and the release of civilian leaders, mediators said Sunday. But while Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was liberated from weeks of effective house arrest, thousands of protesters...
WORLD
Abdalla Hamdok Reinstated as Sudan’s Prime Minister Following House Arrest, Signs Several Agreements With Military Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Sudanese protesters flocked to the Presidential Palace in Khartoum after Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated as the prime minister of the current transitional government in the country. However, reports are claiming that Hamdok was forced to make a deal with military chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan so that the former officers detained...
POLITICS
Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts. Releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest may have eased pressure from the international community, but the episode ultimately proved the military's grip on power, they warn. "The coming cabinet will be under the threat of a coup every day. They are effectively at the mercy of the military," Magdi al-Gizouli, a Sudan expert at the Rift Valley Institute, told AFP. "It's a complete capitulation of the prime minister and his allies."
WORLD
Ethiopian leader delegates duties to deputy to go to war’s front lines

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war effort from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will take charge of routine government business in his absence. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu detailed the transfer of...
POLITICS
U.N. warns not holding Libya elections could fuel further conflict

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Outgoing United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis warned on Wednesday that not holding elections in the country could “greatly deteriorate” the situation and lead to further division and conflict. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Angus McDowall)
WORLD
Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid

Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, to run in next month's presidential election. Wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, Seif al-Islam, who registered to run on November 14, was among 25 candidates whose bids have been rejected, the HNEC commission said in a statement. It said it rejected the 25 on legal grounds as well as based on information from officials including the public prosecutor, a police chief and the head of the passports and citizenship department. In a surprise announcement, Seif, whose whereabouts had been kept secret for several months, became the first heavyweight candidate to sign up for the election race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
World
Politics
Ethiopia PM reaches front line to fight rebels: state media

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the northernmost Tigray region, state-affiliated media said Wednesday. It was not clear where exactly Abiy, a former radio operator in the military who rose to lieutenant-colonel, had deployed, and state media did not broadcast images of him in the field. 
POLITICS
Emirati general accused of torture up for Interpol top role

Interpol may on Thursday find itself with a new president, an Emirati general accused of torture, adding to concerns the global police agency risks being co-opted by repressive regimes. That follows years of generous funding for the Lyon, France-based body by the Emirati regime and accusations that Interpol's system of so-called "red notices" for wanted suspects has been abused to persecute political dissidents.
WORLD
EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
Fractures and government power blamed for Venezuela opposition defeat

The disastrous results suffered by Venezuela's fractured opposition in Sunday's regional elections were largely self-inflicted, analysts told AFP, as President Nicolas Maduro's party almost swept the board of state governors. Quite a few states were lost due to division and the failure to recognize emerging leaders," columnist and university professor Pedro Benitez told AFP. It was the first election contested by the opposition in more than three years, having boycotted previous presidential (2018) and parliamentary (2020) votes.
POLITICS
Reactions to the German government coalition agreement

BERLIN (Reuters) – The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) presented their three-way agreement for a new government to take over from a coalition led by conservative Angela Merkel on Monday. Following are comments from analysts, businesses and associations:. DEPUTY DIRECTOR AT THE...
POLITICS
NATO summit to discuss how to deter Russia, says Lithuanian foreign minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lithuania is very worried about a Russian troop build up on Ukraine’s eastern border and a NATO summit next week will try to find ways on how to deter Russia and reinforce the alliance’s borders, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday. Landsbergis also told Reuters...
POLITICS
Sweden's PM-elect resigns hours after being appointed

Sweden's Prime Minister-elect Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday handed in her resignation hours after being appointed by parliament, after her budget failed to pass and the junior Green Party quit the coalition government. While her stint was unexpectedly brief, Andersson made history by becoming the first woman elected to the post of prime minister in Sweden -- she was to formally take over on Friday. The 54-year-old economist who has served as finance minister for the past seven years said she hoped to be elected to the position again soon as the head of a minority government made up of only the Social Democrats. "There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits," Andersson, a Social Democrat, told reporters.
EUROPE
Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

