Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached – Umma Party head

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan’s military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters....

