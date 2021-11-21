ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

KULR8
 4 days ago

————— Monitoring low chance for development. The Atlantic continues to remain free of organized tropical activity. Strong vertical wind shear across most of the basin continues to inhibit...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Warming up by Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's cold outside this morning with our first freeze since March and our coldest start since late February. You may have to scrape some frost off the windshield this morning with Frost Advisories across the Big Bend and Freeze Warnings throughout southern Georgia. Expect a warm up into the mid 60's with sunshine this afternoon making for a gorgeous afternoon with winds from the east-northeast. We'll stay dry into Thanksgiving with sunshine and a chilly morning. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60's with a few more clouds. A cold front early Friday won't bring much of a rain chance locally, but another dose of cool, dry air into the weekend with sun.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Atlantic#Wind Shear#Meteorologist#Accuweather
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Windy Wednesday & a warming trend ahead

Be prepared for gusty north winds as you're getting ready to head out the door Wednesday morning. The gusty winds will bring the biggest impact to travelers on this busiest travel day of the year. The issues will be potential for trees or debris being blown into roadways, and some impacts to high profile vehicles from the strong winds this morning. The gusty downslope winds have kept temperatures a bit warmer in our lower elevations this morning, but have prompted mountain areas to become cooler than 24 hours ago. The strong winds are also helping to limit any fog from developing across most of our region early today, which is good news if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel today. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the eastern Pacific and will drive around to above average temperatures through the next several days and will be keeping us dry through your upcoming weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. We have mostly clear skies across our region to start your day and we'll stay mostly sunny through this afternoon. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, with gusts in the 20 to 35mph range early today. Winds will slowly diminish as we head towards this evening. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, low 50's to low 60's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KULR8

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Wednesday, November 24, 2021. There are no active systems across the eastern or central Pacific basins, and no tropical development is expected across either basin through the end of this week. Western Pacific:. No tropical cyclones. As of Wednesday evening, EST, there are no tropical cyclones in...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 637 FPUS53 KUNR 241647. .REST OF TODAY...Colder. Cloudy in the morning then becoming. partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower. 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to. 15 mph...
ENVIRONMENT
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Prepare for ‘gorgeous’ Thanksgiving weather, and similar conditions into the weekend

Get ready to carve your Thanksgiving turkey in shorts and flip-flops, South Florida. And keep that wardrobe handy for the entire weekend because it’s going to be beautiful for the next few days. Forecasts call for high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the 60s in Broward and Palm Beach counties along with lots of sunshine. “It’s going to be a gorgeous Thanksgiving,” National ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 908 FPUS55 KBOI 242108. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for tonight, Thanksgiving Day, Thursday. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 42. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front Arrives At Midnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were in the mi- and upper 50s with gusty southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain arrives along the frontal passage Wednesday night. The best timing for rain is midnight to daybreak. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Wednesday night is 40. (Credit: CBS 2) We spend Thanksgiving on the cold side of the front. We will start with 40 degrees at daybreak and then temps crash to the freezing mark by sunset. Stray flurries or sprinkles are possible Thursday in the chilly, northwest wind flow – a blustery holiday. (Credit: CBS 2) On Friday, look for partly sunny and cold conditions and a high of 34. On Saturday, there is a chance of a rain or snow shower and a high of 41. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy