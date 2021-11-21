ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Relatives of virus dead question Japan's stay-at-home policy

By YURI KAGEYAMA
harrisondaily.com
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshihiko Takeuchi, who ran a small restaurant on the island of Okinawa, told only a few friends he had the coronavirus. When he didn't...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Times Daily

Japan adding more hospital beds in plan for next virus surge

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government's preparations for the next virus surge include adding thousands more hospital beds to avoid a situation like last summer when many COVID-19 patients were forced to stay home, even while dependent on oxygen deliveries. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID cases rise

BERLIN (AP) — The German military is poised to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for troops as COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Ap
TheConversationAU

Will Australia follow Europe into a fourth COVID wave? Boosters, vaccinating kids, ventilation and masks may help us avoid it

Europe is facing a fourth wave of COVID. As we watch on, it is reasonable to ask whether Australia will be confronted with the same fate. Several factors will determine this: vaccination rates, high uptake of third dose boosters, vaccination of children and whether a comprehensive strategy of ventilation with vaccine-plus measures including masks, testing and tracing are used. New OzSAGE modelling for NSW shows possible increasing cases from mid-December with a predicted peak in February 2022, despite high vaccination rates. OzSAGE warns if contact tracing is not maintained and children 5–11 remain unvaccinated, hospitals may be overwhelmed again. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID deaths ahead

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization's Europe office says projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping 2 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
harrisondaily.com

Merck asks EU regulator to authorize its COVID-19 pill

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said it has received a request from Merck to authorize its coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
INDUSTRY
harrisondaily.com

Portugal sees jump in COVID-19 cases, eyes restrictions

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal on Wednesday reported its highest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since July amid a surge in cases across Europe, though hospitalizations are rising more …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

EU says economic recovery threatened by COVID-19 resurgence

BRUSSELS (AP) — The massive spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is threatening the European Union's recovery from the deep economic slump caused by last year's onset of the pandemic, the bloc's …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Putin tests experimental nasal vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he has taken an experimental nasal vaccine against the coronavirus, three days after he received his booster shot. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
MOSCOW, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy