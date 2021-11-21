ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Prep roundup: Riverside and Lakeside football fall in 1A quarterfinals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1A quarterfinalsKing’s 10, Lakeside 7: Cutter Rolfs broke off a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and the Knights (9-1) beat the Eagles (11-1) at Union Stadium. Lakeside’s Kole Hunsaker completed a 53-yard touchdown to Tomio Yamada in the fourth quarter. 2B quarterfinals. Onalaska 54, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15: Marshall...

