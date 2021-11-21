Prep roundup: Riverside and Lakeside football fall in 1A quarterfinals

1ADI State Football, Raft River 51, Lapwai 6: MALTA — Lapwai scored first on a 20-yard passing play followed by a 65-yard touchdown run by senior Tegan Whitaker on the first play for the Trojans. The PAT was successful on a run by senior Thaine Loughmiller. At the end of the first quarter, the Trojans led 8-6. Raft River took a 14-6 lead on a 33-yard run by junior Alex Murillo in the second quarter. The Trojans went ahead 22-6 on pass play to junior Gabe Briggs and the PAT by junior Tate Whitaker. A 16-yard pass from Whitaker to Loughmiller late in the second quarter and the successful PAT by Murillo and Raft River held the 30-6 halftime lead. Raft River jumped out to 38-6 lead on a 45-yard run by junior Kole Spencer and added a score on a run by junior Benny Smith at 5:04, 44-6. Another score and the 51-6 win for the Trojans. Spencer finished with 154 yards rushing with two touchdowns. On defense, he recorded one sack, four tackles, one interception for 20 yards. Briggs had 54 yards receiving with one touchdown. Loughmiller finished with 29 yards rushing, 82 yards receiving with one touchdown. On defense, he had one sack and seven tackles. Murillo finished with 82 yards and one rushing score. Senior Seth Tracy had 10 yards receiving and eight tackles and one interception on defense. Tegan Whitaker had one sack, four tackles, and one interception. Raft River will play Oakley on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Holt Arena at 6:30 p.m. for the 1ADI 2021 Milk Bowl Champion title.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO