Vice President Kamala Harris is getting her week started off by making a major investment in marginalized communities. On Monday, the Vice President announced that the Biden administration would push $1.5 billion of COVID-19 relief toward the U.S. Healthcare system. According to The Hill, the $1.5 billion package will be geared toward underserved communities with a focus on addressing nurse shortages, doctor scarcities and overall Healthcare workplace gaps. To top it all off, it will support behavioral health providers in minority communities.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO