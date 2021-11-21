ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Shock and Awe of Sarah Bernhardt in Kansas City

kclibrary.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Twain said there are “bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses – and then there is Sarah Bernhardt.”....

kclibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Eddie Redmayne Admitted That Playing A Transgender Woman In “The Danish Girl” Was A “Mistake” And Something He Wouldn’t Do Now Six Years After Receiving Heavy Criticism For Accepting The Role

Eddie Redmayne has reflected on criticism of his casting as a transgender woman in The Danish Girl. Eddie was at the center of backlash back in 2015 after he portrayed a transgender woman in the film, which tells the real-life story of his character, Lili Elbe, who was one of the first people to undergo gender affirmation surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Sarah Bernhardt
Deadline

Val Bisoglio Dies: Character Actor Who Played Father In ‘Saturday Night Fever’, Appeared On ‘Quincy, M.E.’ & ‘Sopranos’ Was 95

Val Bisoglio, a character actor who played John Travolta’s father in Saturday Night Fever, appeared opposite Jack Klugman on all eight seasons of Quincy, M.E. and had an arc on The Sopranos has died. He was 95. His wife Bonnie Bisoglio said the actor died October 18 of Lewy body dementia at his home near San Olivos, CA. Born on May 7, 1926, in Manhattan, Bisoglio began his screen career with guest roles on series including Bonanza and Mayberry R.F.D. By the early 1970s, he appeared on such popular TV fare as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, The Partridge Family, Mannix and Love,...
CELEBRITIES
realitytea.com

Paris Hilton Says Kathy Hilton “Changes The Subject” Whenever She Brings Up Abuse At Boarding School During Paris’ Teenage Years; Says Kathy Never Watched Her Documentary About Boarding School Abuse

If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Planned Virginia Woolf statue overlooking Thames deemed insensitive because of way she killed herself

A planned statue of Virginia Woolf looking out to a river has been criticised as “insensitive and reckless” by a local conservation group.Once positioned, the bronze artwork would show the pioneering author gazing over the River Thames in Richmond, southwest London.But the prospect of a statue so close to the water is proving controversial because of Woolf’s death by suicide from drowning.Barry May, chairman of the Richmond Society, said while Woolf was a “distinguished author, an icon for the feminist cause and a famous resident … placing it on the riverside would be ill-advised, insensitive and reckless…”He said: “She drowned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shock And Awe#French#American
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Genius Turner

10 Weird Laws in Kansas City

Not only is Kansas City the "City of Fountains" but it's also the city with some of the weirdest laws.(Timothy Dykes/Unsplash) Kansas City, MO — Like most football fans, Patrick Mahomes converted me into a Chiefs fan. And so, quite naturally, I'd like to attend at least one Chiefs' home game this year. Before visiting any new city, however, I usually familiarize myself with its basic laws.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Lou Cutell: Grey's Anatomy and Seinfeld star dies aged 91

Actor Lou Cutell, best known for his appearances in Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 91.His passing was announced by a friend on Facebook. No cause of death was revealed.Mark Furman, the friend who confirmed Cutell’s death wrote: “After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home.”After listing some of his most notable credits, he added: “He took me to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou.”Born in 1930 in New York, Cutell got his start in acting on Broadway more than 60 years ago. He later moved to Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goombastomp.com

Kansas City Confidential: A Methodical Tale of Personal Justice

From across the street in a quiet hotel room, a man (Preston Foster) attentively observes the coming and goings of security guards that transport hundreds of thousands of dollars to and from the bank across the street. A plan is brewing in his mind, a plan that will require the assistance of three pawns, all known criminals. They are: small-time gambler Pete Harris (Jack Elam), cop killer Boyd Kane (Neville Brand), and Tony Romano (a young, mustache-free Lee Van Cleef). Each is invited to the man’s room on separate occasions, presented a plan to steal the doe from the guards and make a getaway. Everyone is to wear masks so that no one participant can rat on any other in the event that things go awry. For the masked convicts themselves, the heist is quick and successful, but a former G.I., flower delivery man Joe Rolfe (John Payne), is intercepted by the police and accused of being one of the parties involved in the crime. Nothing could be further from the truth, and when Joe is eventually released from custody, he plans on getting to the bottom of things, even if it means following the crooks down to Mexico.
MOVIES
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Kansas City, KS

Recently Forbes released their list of the 400 richest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people. Today it is time to look at the wealthiest person in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Best of NAFB Convention in Kansas City

NAFB convention week (National Association of Farm Broadcasters) just wrapped, and it's been quite an eventful one. Here are some of the highlights. 10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;) Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it....
KANSAS CITY, MO
kclibrary.org

KC Black History Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon

Join us for the second Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon in partnership with the Black Archives of Mid-America (BAMA). We will be adding historic Black Kansas Citians to Wikipedia, using names curated by Dr. Carmaletta Williams, Executive Director of the Black Archives of Mid-America, as well as information from the award-winning 2021 KC Black History publication created in partnership with BAMA, the Local Investment Commission (LINC), and the Kansas City Public Library. Wikipedia training will be provided.
SOCIETY
Variety

Sterling K. Brown’s ‘Washington Black’ Series at Hulu Adds Ernest Kingsley Jr., Iola Evans

Hulu announced that Ernest Kingsley Jr. and Iola Evans have been added to the cast of upcoming adventure limited series “Washington Black.” Kingsley will play George Washington “Wash” Black and Evans will play his love interest Tanna Goff. “Washington Black” is adapted from Esi Edugyan’s novel of the same name. The nine-episode series is set in the 19th century and follows Wash as he flees from a Barbados sugar plantation after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. He becomes the protégé of Medwin Harris (Sterling K. Brown), a Black refugee from Nova Scotia who serves as the de facto...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Trouble in Mind’ Director Charles Randolph-Wright Says Play About Race in the Theater World Is a ‘Love Letter and a Poison Pill’

August Wilson is well remembered for remarking that Black theater is alive, vibrant, vital and unfunded — that commerce and a common racism had long held American theater hostage to a mediocrity of tastes. On Broadway last Thursday, where Alice Childress’ 1955 play “Trouble in Mind” opened 66 years late, American theater took an overdue, yet well-timed step toward revising what plays ought to be considered classics. “Trouble in Mind,” starring LaChanze and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, tells of Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress rehearsing a new anti-lynching play with an interracial company, written by a white author and led by...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy