The Shock and Awe of Sarah Bernhardt in Kansas City

From across the street in a quiet hotel room, a man (Preston Foster) attentively observes the coming and goings of security guards that transport hundreds of thousands of dollars to and from the bank across the street. A plan is brewing in his mind, a plan that will require the assistance of three pawns, all known criminals. They are: small-time gambler Pete Harris (Jack Elam), cop killer Boyd Kane (Neville Brand), and Tony Romano (a young, mustache-free Lee Van Cleef). Each is invited to the man’s room on separate occasions, presented a plan to steal the doe from the guards and make a getaway. Everyone is to wear masks so that no one participant can rat on any other in the event that things go awry. For the masked convicts themselves, the heist is quick and successful, but a former G.I., flower delivery man Joe Rolfe (John Payne), is intercepted by the police and accused of being one of the parties involved in the crime. Nothing could be further from the truth, and when Joe is eventually released from custody, he plans on getting to the bottom of things, even if it means following the crooks down to Mexico.

