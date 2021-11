UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Let's enjoy, if we can, digesting this great line from James Franklin: "Between throw up and IV, it was an interesting week." Penn State overcame a major flu outbreak within the team and was prepared to start a walk-on at quarterback Saturday against Rutgers. Guys were throwing up left and right during the week, as Franklin pointed out, and after giving it a go, starting quarterback Sean Clifford just couldn't perform at a very high level.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO