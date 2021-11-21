ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Aune, Torrey help North Texas beat FIU 49-7

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Aune passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, DeAndre Torrey had 109 yards rushing and two TDs and North Texas beat Florida International 49-7 on Saturday night for its fourth consecutive win.

Aune was 6-of-12 passing for 219 yards and his 11-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter gave North Texas (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) a 7-0 lead. He threw TD passes of 55 yards to Rodedric Burns and 35 yards to Khatib Lyles, and Torrey added scoring runs from 50-yards and 1-yard out, in the second quarter to make it 35-0 at halftime.

Ikaika Ragsdale had 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and Ayo Adeyi added a 81 yards rushing, including a 28-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:36 left in the third quarter.

Tyrese Chambers had three receptions for 79 yards, including a 60-yard TD for the Panthers.

Florida International (1-10, 0-7) has lost 10 straight games following a 48-10 win over Long Island University in the season opener.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Liberty, Freeze agree to contract extension through 2028

Liberty and football coach Hugh Freeze have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Flames through 2028. The school announced the extension Wednesday. A person familiar with the deal says Freeze will be paid an average of more than $4 million a year over the life of the contract, making him one of the highest paid coaches at the Group of Five level.
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

Gonzaga’s Strawther thrives in native Vegas, honors late mom

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther couldn’t have hoped for a better homecoming. After playing just seven minutes in last season’s West Coast Conference tournament in his hometown of Las Vegas, which fans were not allowed to attend due to the pandemic, the 6-foot-7 swingman has starred for the Zags in front of enthusiastic crowds.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

No. 8 Mississippi, Mississippi St battle in Egg Bowl rivalry

Eye-popping offensive numbers have sparked improvements by No. 8 Mississippi and Mississippi State and make their in-state rivalry showdown even more intriguing. The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) and Bulldogs (7-4, 4-3) both bring winning streaks into the 94th Egg Bowl. One of those streaks will end on Thanksgiving night as their high-powered attacks take turns putting the ball in the air in Starkville Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#North Texas#College Football#Long Island University#American Football#Ap#Florida International#Td
The Associated Press

Eagles’ defense adjusts to Giants’ changes ahead of matchup

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants’ firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday tossed a surprise twist into the Philadelphia Eagles’ preparations for Sunday’s trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. An improving Eagles defensive corps seems confident it can adjust. “It caught everyone off guard, kind of an...
NFL
The Associated Press

Chargers’ Staley faces mentor in Broncos’ Fangio on Sunday

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Before Brandon Staley became one of the top young coaches in the NFL, Vic Fangio saw his potential. But not even Fangio, who hired Staley in 2016 to be an outside linebacker coach with the Chicago Bears, could predict his rapid ascension up the ranks. The two meet on opposing sidelines for the first time Sunday when Fangio’s Denver Broncos host Staley’s Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Bridgewater: Broncos can eliminate red-zone, third-down woes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater insists the Denver Broncos can correct all the mistakes, miscalculations and misfires that have plagued them in the red zone this season. The Broncos (5-5) have scored touchdowns on just half of their 34 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, a rate that ranks...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jets’ Wilson healthy and ’100% confident’ he’s ready to play

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson waited a month to get back to this spot. The New York Jets rookie quarterback is fully healthy and the starting job is his again. “It feels awesome,” Wilson said Wednesday. “You know, just that rush, that feeling you get just to be back on the field, it’s exciting. I’m just happy to be back with the guys.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Reeling Falcons, struggling Jaguars get chance to end skids

ATLANTA (4-6) at JACKSONVILLE (2-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. OPENING LINE: Falcons by 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Atlanta 4-6; Jacksonville 4-6. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 4-3. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Patriots 25-0; Jaguars lost to 49ers 30-10. FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS...
NFL
The Associated Press

Reliever Wade Davis retires after 13 major league seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent pitcher Wade Davis, a three-time All-Star, is retiring after 13 major league seasons at age 36. His retirement was announced by his agency, Jet Sports, the Kansas City Royals said Wednesday. Davis played for the Royals in 2021 and helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series title.
MLB
The Associated Press

Nuggets say guard PJ Dozier out for season with torn ACL

DENVER (AP) — The short-handed Denver Nuggets confirmed Wednesday that guard PJ Dozier’s season is over after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a 119-100 loss at Portland on Tuesday night. Dozier got hurt when he landed awkwardly after cutting across the lane for a layup late in...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy