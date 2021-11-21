Swinney said Wake Forest wasn't going to celebrate a championship in Death Valley

CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 48-27 win over Wake Forest, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "It was our best day on our last game at home. Just have to tip my hat to these days. You go from 2-2 and lots of disappointment and noise and lots of guys out, and now they've won 6 out of 7. The foundation of our program has won the day for us. You saw it all today. It was an historic day. Five years in a row without a loss at home. I hope if anything comes from this season, people can appreciate how hard it is to win. Five years in a row undefeated at home is unbelievable. Back-to-back senior classes that have never lost at home is unheard of in college football."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO