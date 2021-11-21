ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney said Wake Forest wasn't going to celebrate a championship in Death Valley

By TigerNet.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON – Clemson didn’t wear orange britches for Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest but head coach Dabo Swinney called the game a championship game...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Relishes Clemson's 'Best Day on Last Day' in Death Valley

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney has been a part of many great moments in both his playing career at Alabama and his coaching career at Clemson. What his team achieved Saturday in its last game at Memorial Stadium is something he's never seen before. The Tigers won their 34th consecutive home game with a 48-27 victory over Wake Forest that sent the senior class out in style.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
On3.com

Tigers Today: Dabo Swinney reflects on son's career at Clemson

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 48-27 win over Wake Forest

CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 48-27 win over Wake Forest, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "It was our best day on our last game at home. Just have to tip my hat to these days. You go from 2-2 and lots of disappointment and noise and lots of guys out, and now they've won 6 out of 7. The foundation of our program has won the day for us. You saw it all today. It was an historic day. Five years in a row without a loss at home. I hope if anything comes from this season, people can appreciate how hard it is to win. Five years in a row undefeated at home is unbelievable. Back-to-back senior classes that have never lost at home is unheard of in college football."
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Scarlet Nation

Swinney on injuries, Uiagalelei, Wake

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!. CLEMSON | Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to update injuries, take a closer look at his team's 44-7 win over UCONN and discuss a week of preparation ahead of next Saturday's matchup with No. 12 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0).
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

Swinney Looking Forward to 'Seeing' Wake Forest

Clemson will conclude both its 2021 home slate and its 2021 regular season conference slate on Saturday when the Tigers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Nov. 20. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium for Senior Day is scheduled for noon ET. While head coach Dabo Swinney likes to state that,...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Death Valley#American Football#Tigers#Acc Atlantic Division#Nc State
247Sports

Dabo Swinney previews Wake Forest matchup in Tuesday press conference

Dabo Swinney met the media on Tuesday for his weekly in-season press conference to preview the Tigers' matchup vs. Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) on Saturday (12 p.m., ESPN). "It's good to be home again," Swinney said. "Coming off a noon game last week, hopefully that will help our guys in their preparation this week, because it is a little different getting your clock ready to play at noon. Everything is just ramped up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abccolumbia.com

WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Wake Forest, updates Justyn Ross injury

CLEMSON, S.C. — When the Clemson Tigers take the field Saturday for Senior Day, the offense will be doing so without the only senior starting on that side of the ball this season. Dabo Swinney revealed to the media Tuesday morning that wide receiver Justyn Ross will undergo surgery for...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Swinney says WR Ross will go pro

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on his injured foot and enter the NFL draft. Ross will miss games with No. 13 Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry at South Carolina on Nov. 27. Swinney was unsure Wednesday night if Ross could return for Clemson’s […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his SEC Coach of the Year selection

Paul Finebaum understands the pace of giving out accolades in the SEC, and once there is enough of a body of work available, the awards can be handed out. That’s why he shared on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama on Monday that because the season has reached November, certain conclusions are reasonable.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy