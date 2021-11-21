ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Follow the trail of dirty socks and shirts home

Vindy.com
 3 days ago

My wife left me. But only for two weeks. “Do you miss me?” she asked in one of our nightly phone calls. “Absolutely,” I said, while muting the TV. I didn’t want her to overhear that I was watching wrestling, which apparently is “stupid” and “ridiculous” and “without redeeming...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Dirty Deeds

Completely dead. No atmosphere. Drinks wasnâ??t bad to be fair and cheap enough. But itâ??s 100% first and last time Iâ??m going based on how unpopular it was and the atmosphere in all of the rooms.
LIFESTYLE
katzenworld.co.uk

Happy Home for Winnie Following Collar Injury

A sweet-natured cat has found her forever home after recovering from a nasty collar injury thanks to a South Wales cat charity. Three-year-old Winnie came into the care of Cats Protection’s Bridgend Adoption Centre as her owners were unable to afford the vet treatment required after her leg got caught in her collar.
PETS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Lovely pool home in Indian Trails is family and pet friendly

Situated in the family friendly community of Indian Trails, where A-rated schools and shopping are nearby, this lovely three-bedroom, two-bath pool home is an ideal spot to start your next chapter. Its more than 1,900 square feet of living space features a great room, with cathedral ceilings, and a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and modern grey cabinets. Head out back to the screened-in lanai and pool, overlooking the large, fenced backyard. Other highlights include a two-car garage with extra storage cabinets, an inside laundry, a spacious pantry and a Florida room.
PALM COAST, FL
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Fast Food#Vitamins#Taco Bell#Mcdonald
Only In Ohio

Follow This 1.75-Mile Trail In Ohio To A Remarkable Hidden Cave

Ohio is home to some of the most beautiful caves in the world — both aboveground and below. And while destinations such as Old Man’s Cave and Seneca Caverns are absolutely worth seeing, there’s something alluring about exploring the off-the-beaten-path destinations. One prime example is known as Chapel Cave. Accessible via a 1.75-mile out-and-back trail through the woods, this little-known, hidden cave in Ohio is full of charm and wonder. And just wait until you see the view!
OHIO STATE
Juneau Empire

On the Trails: Visiting old home ground

In mid-October, I made a quick trip back to my old stomping grounds in southern Wisconsin. In addition to blue skies and sunshine, some long-delayed (by COVID) good family time, a short, nostalgic trip on the little cable ferry over Lake Wisconsin at Merrimac, a fine symphony concert in Madison, visits to some excellent regional artists showing their work and early fall foliage colors, there were some natural history highlights.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

Best holiday gifts for in-laws

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift is best for your in-laws? Shopping for a holiday gift for in-laws can be stressful. If you are new to the family, you may be unsure about what to buy. On the other hand, if you’ve been married for years, there’s a good […]
SHOPPING
WATE

Best gift for moms with toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for moms with toddlers is best? Mothers dedicate countless waking hours to ensuring their kids are safe, healthy and happy. That’s why when the time comes to choose a meaningful gift for moms of toddlers, something that reflects appreciation and love is totally warranted. […]
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Wrestling
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘daddy privilege’ after husband praised for completing her usual errands

A woman has called out the phenomenon of “daddy privilege” while revealing her husband was praised as a “hero” for running errands with their six-month-old son.Chloe Sexton, the owner of BluffCakes bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, who goes by the username @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discussed the public perception of her husband, and other fathers, in a video shared to the app in October.In the clip, Sexton, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old son Theodore on her hip, revealed that she often has to bring the baby along as she runs errands for her business.However, according to Sexton, her husband recently...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy