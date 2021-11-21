Evasive officials let down their constituents

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon said he plans to introduce legislation that will amend PA’s constitution to require elected officials to resign upon being convicted of a crime. Solomon said that once they are convicted of crimes, public officials lose their credibility, integrity, and cannot serve their constituents without the idea of bias and corruption overshadowing any significant decisions they make. He said his legislation would be a start to putting politics back into the hands of the people. Solomon said, “As elected public servants, we have a responsibility to represent our constituents and promote the general welfare of our districts with honor. Every elected officer, from a city council member to the governor, must make a similar promise to serve faithfully and carry out the responsibilities of their office with integrity.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO