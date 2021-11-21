ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Evasive officials let down their constituents

Cover picture for the articleThe lack of responsiveness from local elected officials sought for comment or answers about things like proposed legislation or their positions and beliefs on controversial issues of the day appears to be growing more common. In just one week, this newspaper has been denied access from elected officials on...

Norwalk Reflector

Dunlap pulled legislation due to constituents

NORWALK — Norwalk city council was canceled this week after newest council member Tom Dunlap pulled legislation he was going to introduce. The legislation, if passed, would have prohibited any medical marijuana dispensaries from opening in the municipality of Norwalk. Dunlap said he felt the legislation was the right thing...
NORWALK, OH
wdac.com

Bill Cracks Down On Public Officials Convicted Of Crime

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon said he plans to introduce legislation that will amend PA’s constitution to require elected officials to resign upon being convicted of a crime. Solomon said that once they are convicted of crimes, public officials lose their credibility, integrity, and cannot serve their constituents without the idea of bias and corruption overshadowing any significant decisions they make. He said his legislation would be a start to putting politics back into the hands of the people. Solomon said, “As elected public servants, we have a responsibility to represent our constituents and promote the general welfare of our districts with honor. Every elected officer, from a city council member to the governor, must make a similar promise to serve faithfully and carry out the responsibilities of their office with integrity.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MinnPost

Hagedorn’s ‘no’ vote hurts constituents

There were 6.8 billion reasons for Minnesota members of Congress to vote for the recently passed federal infrastructure bill. But Minnesota Republicans, including 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn, didn’t apparently favor any of those reasons. The Senate passed the vote 69-30 and the House passed it 228-206. Minnesota will get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lassen County News

Brian Dahle updates constituents

This week we celebrated the freedoms we have in America because of the sacrifice of our brave military men and women. Thank you does not seem enough to express our gratitude, but thank you for your service. As we look joyfully toward the holiday season, there are many legislative and...
POLITICS
Fox News

House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill. "We do understand that the Senate Parliamentarian has issued a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS

