Saudi bourse operator sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom’s stock exchange operator, has set an indicative price range for its initial public...

Reuters

Saudi bourse on course to extend losses after drone attacks

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index leading the losses a day after its biggest one-day fall in over a year following drone attacks. Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

India's Paytm set for trading debut after $2.5 billion IPO

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian digital payments company Paytm is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, after its $2.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), India’s largest, was oversubscribed last week. Paytm, which counts China’s Ant Group and SoftBank among its backers, raised $1.1 billion from institutional investors...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen to go public as IPO priced well above expected range, valuing company at nearly $3 billion

Sweetgreen Inc. is headed for its public debut Thursday, after the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants said overnight that its upsized initial public offering priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, up from an expected 12.5 million share offering. with a total of 106.31 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, the pricing valued that company at $2.98 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "SG." The company recorded a net loss of $30.1 million on revenue of $95.8 million during the three months ended Sept. 26, after a loss of $36.9 million on revenue of $55.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sweetgreen is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

Nu Holdings Set For Massive IPO Soon: What's Its IPO Date and Price?

Nu Holdings, a digital banking platform serving Brazil, Mexico, and Columbia, is nearing its IPO date. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, operates banking companies such as Brazil’s Nubank. It's planning to raise up to $3 billion in its IPO, according to Renaissance Capital. Article continues below advertisement. The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bourse operator Cboe to buy Canada's NEO exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets on Monday said it agreed to buy Canadian stock exchange operator Aequitas Innovations Inc, known as NEO, for an undisclosed amount, expanding its North American footprint in the latest of a string of recent acquisitions. Trading levels surged at the beginning of the...
MARKETS
Reuters

India's Paytm prices stock at top of range in $2.5 bln IPO

BENGALURU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India’s Paytm has priced its shares at 2,150 rupees each, the top of its price range, in its 183 billion rupee ($2.46 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus showed on Friday. ($1 = 74.4040 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EV maker Rivian prices IPO above range to raise over $11.9 billion

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, above its target range, to raise more than $11.93 billion, the company said on Tuesday. The flotation ranks among the top 10 IPOs of all time in the United...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Rivian $RIVN IPO opens 37% above initial pricing with $93.3 billion market cap

Rivian Automotive’s initial public offering (NASDAQ: RIVN) has officially opened 37% higher than its initial pricing at $78 per share. Rivian shares started public trading at around 1 PM ET on Wednesday, with shares opening at $106.75. Rivian priced 153,000,000 shares at $78, giving the automaker a massive valuation of...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

The Underwriters of Rivian's $66 Billion IPO

The long-anticipated Rivian IPO is finally here, with trading of the EV stock expected to begin on Nov. 10, 2021. According to the Rivian IPO agreement, underwriters are being granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 22.95 million more shares at the IPO price, subtracting underwriting discounts and commissions.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Amazon-backed electric vehicle firm Rivian sets $78 share price for IPO

Amazon.com Inc.-backed electric vehicle firm Rivian Automotive Inc. late today set a price of $78 per share ahead of its initial public offering Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Index. Rivian had previously said that it expected a price range of $57 to $62 before revising the range to $72 to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rivian’s IPO Delivers Near $9 Billion Fortune for Saudi Investor

(Bloomberg) -- A Saudi family that built its business on gasoline-fueled cars is sitting on an almost $8.9 billion fortune after electric truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIVN) initial public offering. Abdul Latif Jameel, a Jeddah-based group named after its founder and today run by his sons, holds almost 114...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Owner Skips IPO for Private Equity

The deal with a pair of private-equity players values Authentic Brands at billions more than it hoped to get through a public offering. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS

