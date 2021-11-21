Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Penguins 2 vs. Leafs 0: “We lost to a good team that was better than us”

TV: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet One; Radio: TSN 1050. To a slow-starting team affected by injuries and COVID-19, add the distraction of a possible ownership change. The familial close-knit Mario Lemieux era might be at an end or at least altered with Boston-based Fenway Sports Group finalizing plans to buy the club. The shock has worn off and the team got down to business, romping 6-0 over Montreal on Thursday, reversing three straight losses. Twelve different Penguins had a point with Sidney Crosby opening the scoring with his first goal of the year in his fourth game. It followed a strong finish despite losing to Buffalo and a reminder to the hot Maple Leafs not to sit back. Crosby has 63 points in 45 games in his prolific career against Toronto.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO