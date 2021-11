The way the LSU Tigers fought and almost won against overwhelming odds at Alabama already has begun to pass into legend. Songs will be written about the way the Tigers nearly pulled off what would have gone down as the greatest point-spread upset in school history. I hear Elon Musk is planning to name his next child “20-14,” and he was so moved that he agreed to fund the first $10 million of the next LSU coach’s salary for the next 10 years.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO