NEWARK, N.J. -- Cam Talbot made 40 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday. "He was awesome," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "He played unbelievable all game and was a big reason we won that hockey game. Nothing seems to faze him. He's the face of our team when it comes to even keel, and he played awesome."

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO