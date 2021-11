The Golden Grizzlies women’s soccer team becomes the fourth different team in as many years to fall to the Milwaukee Panthers in the Horizon League Championship. With the Panthers being the only team to defeat the Golden Grizzlies in conference play this season, the Grizzlies were looking to avenge their loss in the most important game of the season and take home the championship, but the Panthers would continue their second run of dominance over the sport unimpeded and foil their plans.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO