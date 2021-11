The Edmonton Oilers made official what Jason Gregor of TSN reported earlier Friday: Darnell Nurse is headed to injured reserve. Gregor noted that the defenseman is expected to miss a few weeks. Ryan Rishaug of TSN adds that it “sounds like a broken finger” for Nurse. The team also moved Slater Koekkoek to injured reserve, leaving the defense corps quite banged up. To replace them, Philip Broberg and William Lagesson have been recalled from the AHL. In a cap move, Mike Smith is now on long-term injured reserve.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO