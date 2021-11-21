ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tara Moayedi on Her First Role in Apple TV+’s Invasion [Exclusive Interview]

By Gig Patta
lrmonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTara Moayedi in Invasion with Golshifteh Farahani and Azhy Robertson. The young actress Tara Moayedi took on a big role as a six-year-old when she was cast as Sarah Malik in Apple TV+’s Invasion. The ambitious series is very similar to War of the Worlds with invading unknown aliens....

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

Gaurav Seth on Doppelgangers in Multiverse [Exclusive Interview]

The multiverse may be farfetched. However, the idea of multiple universes and doppelgangers are believed by many as we may not be alone. In the sci-fi film Multiverse, director, and writer Gaurav Seth crafted a thriller that has doppelgangers hunting for themselves for the fight for survival. The movie stars...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Edward Drake on Hunting Victims For Sport in Apex [Exclusive Interview]

Sport hunters will eventually grow tired of hunting wild animals of rhinoceros, elephants, and lions. For decades in Hollywood, films are fascinated with sports hunters going after humans as demonstrated in 1932’s The Most Dangerous Game, 1945’s A Game of Death, and even the most talked-about film during last year’s pandemic with The Hunt.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ragdoll | Thalissa Teixeira On Showcasing The Weathered Emotional Side Of The Detectives [Exclusive Interview]

Thalissa Teixeira as DI Emily Baxter – Ragdoll _ Season 1, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Luke Varley/AMC. Tomorrow will be the debut of AMC+’s new original series, Ragdoll. This six-part series is based on the best-selling novel by Daniel Cole. We have a plethora of series which showcase a cat and mouse game between killers and detectives. I think what Ragdoll does very well is that it focuses a lot more on the human side of the authority figures that are trying to track down this killer.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
lrmonline.com

Psych 3 | Allen Maldonado Talks About Joining the Franchise [Exclusive Interview]

The cast of Psych returns to the small screen for the film Psych 3: This Is Gus. This time adding Allen Maldonado to the popular comedy. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, “Psych”) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill, “Psych”) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon, “Ballers”) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, “Mission: Impossible III”) grapples with the future of his career.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Rodrigo Santoro And Alexandre Moratto Talk About The Understanding Of A Wrongdoer In 7 Prisoners [Exclusive Interview]

RODRIGO SANTORO as LUCA and CHRISTIAN MALHEIROS as MATEUS in 7 PRISONERS | Cr. ALINE ARRUDA/NETFLIX © 2021. Alexandre Moratto brings us 7 Prisoners on Netflix. A film that displays a different side of human trafficking that happens today, but not being talked about. Moratto brings Rodrigo Santoro in the film to humanize those involved in the horrific business.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Golshifteh Farahani
Person
Simon Kinberg
Person
Billy Barratt
lrmonline.com

One Piece | Mike McFarland And Eric Vale On Making It To 1000 Episodes [Exclusive Interview]

If you are a fan of the anime One Piece, it’s a very well-known fact that this Saturday, November 20th, is a historic evening as the ever-popular animated series will hit episode 1000. It’s produced by Toei Animation and is based on the top-selling manga title of all time by creator Eiichiro Oda. It first appeared on Japanese television in October of 1999. Below is the preview for the historic episode.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Sue Jean Kim on Motherly Instincts in Thriller Hide and Seek [Exclusive Interview]

Sue Jean Kim likes the resurgent of Korean cinema for American audiences. With the Parasite catapulted into the Oscar spotlight, more Korean works are being remade or shown to American audiences such as Netflix’s Squid Game, Train to Busan, and even Alone. And it’s not ending there. In the latest Korean film remake, Hide and Seek is a psychological thriller that’ll make audiences enter one’s mind of madness.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Interview: Azhy Robertson Talks Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series INVASION

In celebration of INVASION which is now available for you to stream on Apple TV+, I recently had the opportunity to interview young actor Azhy Robertson who plays Luke Malik on this new sci-fi drama series. In its simplicity, there’s an extraterrestrial takeover happening around the world, but as you...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Japanese#Academy#Emmy Award#Deadpool#Lrm Online
lrmonline.com

Elle Máijá Tailfeathers on Indigenous Sci-Fi Storytelling with Night Raiders [Exclusive Interview]

Elle Máijá Tailfeathers sees Danis Goulet’s Night Raiders as a remarkable film with indigenous storytelling and a mostly indigenous cast. The film, which is also executive produced by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, What We Do in the Shadows), uses story themes that affect North American indigenous communities and showcases cultural elements from Cree.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review & Disney Plus Day Announcements

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review (starts at 1:16:50) & Disney Plus Day Announcements. Breaking Geek Radio: The Podcast is about analyzing geekdom and the things we like: an in-depth examination of movies, television, and culture. Expect reviews, a look at entertainment controversies, and other fun content! This Podcast is a once a week release coming out every Friday!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
/Film

Motherly Clip: A Home Invasion Thriller About Revenge And Moms [Exclusive]

What would you do to protect your child from those would might wish them harm?. These are the uncomfortable questions at the forefront of "Motherly," a new horror/thriller that sees a mother and her young daughter become the targets of a home invasion. With a plot that's described straightforwardly as, "A single mother is attacked by a vengeful couple who believe she's responsible for their daughter's murder," the film appears to take a suspenseful and unflinching look at the kinds of actions that people are capable of doing when pushed to the limit. As all the most effective films in the genre tend to do, "Motherly" taps into the broadest and universal fears — in this case, ones that have haunted parents at one point or another — in order to craft a visceral and deeply personal thriller.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Cast and Director Address Rural Poverty Story in Small Time [Exclusive Interview]

Rural America has little focus on the media and Hollywood. With skyrocketing poverty, drugs, and crime, life in rural areas of America is as tough as living in urban cities. The film Small Time is a narrative film of a young girl living her life in innocence despite the impoverished drug settings surrounding her.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy