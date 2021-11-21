ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Tyrrell: police find piece of fabric near creek bed

The Guardian
 3 days ago
Dozens of officers are taking part in the search for William Tyrrell which has been hampered by wet weather on the NSW mid-north coast.

Police have continued their search on the New South Wales mid-north coast where William Tyrrell disappeared seven years ago, despite bad weather conditions.

For almost a week, a team of officers have combed through three locations near the home of Tyrrell’s foster grandmother in the small town of Kendall where he was last seen in September 2014.

The search was resumed on the back of coronial orders, and officers have also seized a car that previously belonged to the now deceased foster grandmother. It continues to undergo forensic examination expected to take weeks.

On Sunday detectives discovered a piece of fabric near a creek bed at the centre of the search efforts, which will also be taken for forensic testing. It followed the discovery of another piece of blue fabric on Friday which has also been sent for testing. Police were digging down through about half-a-foot of soil, based on recommendations from experts assisting officers with the search.

Police have previously confirmed they are focused on one person of interest as part of the investigation.

Dozens of officers are taking part in the search, which has been hampered by continued wet weather. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorms warning for the mid-north coast on Sunday, as well as a warning about the potential for flash flooding.

The weather saw tarpaulins and tents set up by the search team disturbed over the weekend.

The search for Tyrrell has focused on three areas, including the former home of Tyrrell’s foster grandmother where he was last seen, a patch of bushland about a kilometre away, and a nearby creek on private land which police have pumped water from.

Police have used earth moving machines and a large electric sifter during their search.

