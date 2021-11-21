ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Consider facts when deciding death penalty

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 3 days ago

I read the Tribune Chronicle article titled “Death penalty debated.” Although Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Becker testified in opposition the legislation to...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
UC Daily Campus

Do criminals deserve a choice regarding the death penalty?

There has been debate surrounding the ethics of the death penalty for years. I personally don’t believe the state should have the jurisdiction to take away human lives. Autonomy is a right, not a privilege. With the power to end lives, the state could execute someone who has been wrongly convicted. And even if the prisoner is actually guilty, their life is still valuable and worth living.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vindy.com

Local input heard on death penalty debate

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins’ first assistant traveled on his behalf to Columbus last week to testify before the House Criminal Justice Committee, which is considering a bill that would repeal the state’s death penalty. Citing the trend toward giving breaks to convicted felons, Christopher Becker spoke out against the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Death penalty’s future should go to the polls

The decision whether to abolish capital punishment in Ohio should be left to the electorate. Such a stark penalty deserves broad debate of such a deep moral issue by the residents of this state about the impact and consequences. That position is one readers rarely will hear from this newspaper’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
restorationnewsmedia.com

Time for NC to abolish death penalty

After years of appeals filed by overworked lawyers and an isolated, violent existence in a gamut of brutal Texas prisons, Cameron Todd Willingham finally met his fate. When he did, the state of Texas listed his cause of death as “homicide.”. More than 1,000 human beings have been killed by...
POLITICS
columbusfreepress.com

“The Death Penalty is Dying,” hosted by Ohioans to Stop Executions

Join us for a panel discussion featuring former Columbus Dispatch journalist, Alan Johnson; retired warden and chaplain, George Alexander; and director, Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, Demetrius Minor. This event is co-sponsored by the Ashland Center for Nonviolence at Ashland University. RSVP for this event by using this link.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio House Considers Plan To Increase Penalties For Protesters

A bill that could increase penalties on protesters will be heard in an Ohio House committee Wednesday. However, those who want to speak to the committee members about it won’t be able to do so in person. Only written testimony is being accepted on what’s called the “Ohio Law and...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Tribune Chronicle
Law.com

Be Not Proud of Pennsylvania’s Death Penalty

In Pennsylvania, death sentences may be returned only when the aggravating factors outweigh any mitigating proof. Here counsel stated the opposite, telling the jury that his client’s life depended on mitigating proof outweighing aggravating factors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Evasive officials let down their constituents

The lack of responsiveness from local elected officials sought for comment or answers about things like proposed legislation or their positions and beliefs on controversial issues of the day appears to be growing more common. In just one week, this newspaper has been denied access from elected officials on three...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
inquirer.com

One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Henry Ruggs shows it’s wealth privilege, not white privilege, that plagues criminal justice system

Henry Ruggs was arrested after a tragic Nov. 2 crash in Las Vegas in which a 23-year-old woman and her dog were killed. It was revealed that Ruggs was legally drunk at the time. His blood alcohol level was 0.16%, which is twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada. Moreover, while intoxicated, he was driving at speeds of 156 mph before the accident. Despite this, Ruggs was released from jail on a $150,000 bail the day after the accident and put on house arrest, a luxury that most people without a six-figure income would not have been granted.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy