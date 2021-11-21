ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Infrastructure bill to revitalize Valley

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 3 days ago

For years, Ohioans have been promised meaningful investments in infrastructure, and I am thankful to see Congress addressing America’s infrastructure needs by passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money coming back to Ohio, and the Valley, will...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Energy Secretary touts infrastructure law while praising ORNL for 'thinking into the future'

Electric vehicle charging stations and high-speed broadband internet are coming to East Tennessee as a part of the new federal $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.  U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm touted the benefits in the works as she toured Oak Ridge National Lab's Grid Research Integration and Deployment Center on Monday. Employees at the high-tech facility are, among...
OAK RIDGE, TN
98.3 The Snake

Magic Valley Economic Group Given Federal Revitalization Grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded several hundred thousand dollars to a Magic Valley economic development group to help revitalize contaminated and abandoned properties. Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) announced it has received a grant of $300,000 from the EPA Brownfield Revitalization Program. The Brownfield program provides funds to help underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in the U.S. clean up industrial and commercial properties. According to the EPA, a total of 66.5 million has been given out to communities across the country. “It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable. This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy in a prepared statement. RIVDA will create a Brownfield Committee that will look at possible properties for possible redevelopment with the grant. The funds will go towards properties in Blaine, Camas, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
signalscv.com

Lois Eisenberg | Grateful for Infrastructure Bill

The infrastructure bill has finally passed after many agonizing weeks of one-upmanship by both parties. The logical way to have had the infrastructure bill pass in a timely manner was to have each initiative pass separately and let the chips fall where they may. By passing the infrastructure bill one...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Great Lakes Now

Great Lakes groups hope EPA regional administrator revitalizes infrastructure, morale

This article was republished here with permission from Great Lakes Echo. Environmental groups say they hope that a new Environmental Protection Agency administrator for the Great Lakes region works to restore infrastructure while revitalizing an agency they say is depleted and demoralized. Debra Shore, a former commissioner of Chicago’s Metropolitan...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ohioans#Lordstown Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
chronicle99.com

The Fourth Stimulus Check Live Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

The government has announced an increase of 5.9% in COLA. This increase will lead to a rise in benefits provided to the citizens of the U.S.; however, the help of the rise might not be applicable shortly. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics report, consumer prices have witnessed a hike of 6.3%. The Social Security Administration announced the COLA increase in October this year. However, the increase will be applicable from January 2022.
INCOME TAX
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Tapped out at the gas pump

AUSTINTOWN — With gas prices now at a national average of $3.40 per gallon, more than 50 percent higher than a year ago, local residents are feeling the financial pressure for staying on the road. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy