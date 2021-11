The Utah Jazz improved to 11-5 on Saturday night by outrunning and outgunning the Sacramento Kings in a 123-105 victory. When the Jazz are pushing the ball and prioritizing getting transition buckets, specifically 3s, and they’re making them, they are going to score quite a few points and be pretty tough to beat. A lot of ifs and whens to get through on that sentence, but there’s more. It requires effort and good spacing and quick decision making and again, they’ve got to make the shots. Well, they did all of those things Saturday. They finished the night shooting 43.6% from 3-point range, which is great.

