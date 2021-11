As the climate changes, southern Australia is likely to keep getting drier on average, particularly in the southwest. However, this year has been wet. And yesterday the Bureau of Meteorology announced we are now in another La Niña event. This common large-scale climate pattern lasts for months, and will increase the odds of further wet weather across the country. So despite the long-term trend towards drier conditions, we find ourselves in a wetter-than-usual period. What gives? Read more: Explainer: El Niño and La Niña ...

