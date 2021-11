After two weeks of negotiations, the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow concluded with a pact that its UN backers insist keeps alive the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.More than 190 countries pledged to reduce coal use and agreed to strengthen emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year as part of the bid to limit dangerous warming.However, the watered-down wording of the final Cop paper attracted criticism for not going far enough on reducing reliance on the world's dirtiest fuel, with China and India among the nations to have blocked a tougher stance...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO